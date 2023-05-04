'Not The Time For Politics': Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi To Restore Peace In Manipur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore peace in violence-hit Manipur. Taking to Twitter to express concern about the issue, Banerjee said that it's not the time for politics and everyone should work to help Manipur return to normalcy. She also appealed to the citizens of Manipur to stay calm and uphold peace.

"I am deeply concerned about the situation in Manipur. It is not the time for politics. Politics & elections can wait but our beautiful state Manipur has to be protected first. Thus I urge the Prime Minister & Home Minister to first take care of Manipur, and restore peace there. I also urge our brothers and sisters of Manipur to stay calm, uphold peace & harmony. If we burn humanity today then we will seize to be a human tomorrow," said Banerjee in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Centre has deployed an army in the violence-hit areas of Manipur to ensure peace. On the other hand, the Governor of Manipur has approved 'Shoot at sight' orders 'in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force etc have been exhausted'. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday called Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and urged him to appeal for peace in the wake of the recent violence. Zoramthanga has made a call to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting for additional forces to be deployed in Manipur.

The Manipur government has already imposed a curfew while snapping the internet services in parts of the state. Several regional organisations in Manipur have been protesting against the demand for the inclusion of Meitel/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Two issues have led to the present situation in Manipur that includes CM Biren Singh`s move to protect the reserved forests that faces resistance from illegal immigrants from Myanmar and drug cartels who help poppy cultivation thrive in the state. Also, the Manipur High Court`s recent direction to the state government to consider the inclusion of Meitei in the list of Scheduled Tribes has led to an outburst from the tribal community who are already in the category, reported ANI.