Now, Congress MLA threatens to quit party after denial of ministerial berth in Maharashtra

JALNA: Miffed over the non-inclusion of his name in the list of ministers from Maharashtra, Congress MLA from Jalna, Kailash Goryantal on Saturday (January 5) said that he will quit the party along with his supporters.

Talking to ANI, Gorantyal said that he has won the Assembly election thrice but the party has still not found him good enough to become a minister. "My supporters and I have decided to submit our resignation letters to the state party president. I have been elected as the MLA for the third time and I work for my people. Still, I have not been made a minister," Gorantyal note.

"I will meet Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Balasaheb Thorat and submit my resignation from party posts. Party members of the Jalna Municipal Council, Zilla Parishad will also submit their resignations along with me," he added. Gorantyal has won from the Jalna Assembly seat in 1999, 2009 and 2019 elections.

Gorantyal made the statements amid reports that Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar has resigned from Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet as he was unhappy over not getting the Cabinet berth. Sattar, however, rejected the reports that said on Saturday that he had not submitted his resignation and will meet Uddhav before taking any decision.

"I have not resigned. I am going to talk to party chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree. I will explain to him my position," Sattar said.

Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar also rejected reports of Sattar's resignation and said, "There is no question of Abdul Sattar tendering his resignation. These rumours are baseless."

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil on Saturday (January 4) said that the final list of ministers with the portfolios to be allocated to them has been sent by Chief Minister Uddhav to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his approval.

"About portfolio allocation, I am also waiting like all of Maharashtra. According to my information, the Chief Minister has sent the final list to Raj Bhavan at 7:30 pm today itself," tweeted Patil.