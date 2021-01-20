NSA Ajit Doval turns 75; here's how Twitterati wishes him on his Diamond jubilee

New Delhi: National security Adviser (NSA), Ajit Doval completes 75 years on Wednesday (January 20). Ajit Doval was born in the year 1945.

Ajit Doval is 1968-batch Indian Police Service (IPS- retired) officer. He joined the service in the Kerala cadre as the Kottayam ASP. He had an impressive career in the Intelligence Bureau, where he served as the director of the IB from 2004-05. Ajit Doval is the fifth NSA to the Prime Minister of India.

Ajit Doval is one of the most instrumental personalities in Indian intelligence. He was an undercover agent in Pakistan for a period of 7 years. He is often called the Indian James Bond.

Ajit Doval played a significant role in Indian Army's surgical strike against Pakistan and revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

On his birthday, Twitter is flooded with birthday wishes for him. let's take a look at some of the tweets:

A tweeter user wishes Ajit Doval on his birthday and calls him Indian James Bond.

Wishing the warmest greetings to our service and nation’s pride , Hon. NSA Shri #AjitDoval ji on his birthday today. Pray to God to give him the best health and long life. — Dr. Satya Pal Singh (@dr_satyapal) January 20, 2021

Dr Satyapal Singh, BJP MP from Baghpat has also extended his warm regards, he describes Ajit Doval as the pride of the nation.

Happy Birthday #AjitDoval sir wish you Healthy life ...

Salute to the Most amazing person Ajit Doval sir .... Lived in Pakistan as Spy For 7 yrs .... Wishing you a long and healthy life ahead pic.twitter.com/kNzgpK86wm — Vaishali (@Vaishal67273846) January 20, 2021

Another user gives a list of operations and exceptional work of Ajit Doval in her tweet.

