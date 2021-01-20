हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ajit Doval

NSA Ajit Doval turns 75; here's how Twitterati wishes him on his Diamond jubilee

Ajit Doval is 1968-batch Indian Police Service (IPS- retired) officer. He joined the service in the Kerala cadre as the Kottayam ASP. He had an impressive career in the Intelligence Bureau, where he served as the director of the IB from 2004-05. Ajit Doval is the fifth NSA to the Prime Minister of India. On his birthday, Twitter is flooded with birthday wishes for him.

NSA Ajit Doval turns 75; here's how Twitterati wishes him on his Diamond jubilee
File Photo

New Delhi: National security Adviser (NSA), Ajit Doval completes 75 years on Wednesday (January 20). Ajit Doval was born in the year 1945.

Ajit Doval is 1968-batch Indian Police Service (IPS- retired) officer. He joined the service in the Kerala cadre as the Kottayam ASP. He had an impressive career in the Intelligence Bureau, where he served as the director of the IB from 2004-05. Ajit Doval is the fifth NSA to the Prime Minister of India. 

Ajit Doval is one of the most instrumental personalities in Indian intelligence. He was an undercover agent in Pakistan for a period of 7 years. He is often called the Indian James Bond.

Ajit Doval played a significant role in Indian Army's surgical strike against Pakistan and revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. 

On his birthday, Twitter is flooded with birthday wishes for him. let's take a look at some of the tweets:

 

 

A tweeter user wishes Ajit Doval on his birthday and calls him Indian James Bond. 

 

Dr Satyapal Singh, BJP MP from Baghpat has also extended his warm regards, he describes Ajit Doval as the pride of the nation. 

 Another user gives a list of operations and exceptional work of Ajit Doval in her tweet.

Ajit Doval was born on January 20 1945, in Pauri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand.

