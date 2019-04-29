NSCN (IM) violates ceasefire, establishes new camp in Manipur's Ukhrul

Some suspected temporary hutment type structures were spotted in the forest of Ukhrul in Manipur during the routine aerial recce by Assam Rifles personnel last week. Troops were immediately deployed to confirm the existence of an unauthorised camp of NSCN (IM) in that area.

After getting to know about the establishment of new camp by NSCN (IM) cadre in the forest, the Commander requested the villagers and pastor to ask the NSCN(IM) cadres to vacate the camp immediately as it is an unauthorised camp and it is in gross violation of existing ceasefire ground rules.

Assam Rifles then briefed higher authorities about the prevailing situation and existence of unauthorised camp of NSCN(IM) in the area. Assam Rifles troops contacted the villagers to confirm the vacation of the camp. In the meanwhile, the area has been reinforced by additional troops and the unauthorised camp is under constant surveillance by air and other means.

"National Socialist Council of Nagaland, a Naga insurgent group, violates ceasefire rules in Ukhrul district of Manipur* by establishing unauthorised camp. Efforts on to make NSCN (IM) vacate the camp immediately," said Defence PRO, Shillong.

Aerial reconnaissance on Saturday morning it was found that the camp has not been vacated but the security have shown great restraint. The villagers who were again sent towards the camp met Lt Col David Rambo who is awaiting instructions from NSCN (IM) headquarter in Hebron to vacate the camp. But despite the extreme restraint shown by Assam Rifles troops no action has been taken so far by NSCN (IM) to vacate the unauthorised camp.