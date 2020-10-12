NTA NEET 2020 result to be declared shortly at ntaneet.ac.in

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Result 2020 and the final answer shortly on Monday (October 12).

According to reports, NTA officials earlier confirmed that the NEET 2020 Result will be declared by October 12. However, NTA has not yet released any notification regarding the release date of the NEET-UG results.

As per the NTA officials, the NEET 2020 result is highly expected to be released in online mode.

Once released, candidates can check the NTA NEET exam results 2020 on the official website of the administering body — ntaneet.ac.in or at mcc.nic.in.

Final Answer Key expected before result declaration

As per usual practice, NTA is likely to release the NEET 2020 final answer key before it releases the NEET 2020 result online on ntaneet.nic.in. NTA has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NTA NEET test and NEET OMR sheets of the candidates.

About 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020 exam. The candidates who missed the exams after testing positive for COVID-19 will get another opportunity to sit for the test, the date for which will be announced later, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the NTA might also release the NEET final answer keys along with the NTA NEET exam results. The final asnwer keys will also be made available to candidates on the official website of NEET — ntaneet.nic.in.

Once the final answer key is released, candidates who appeared for the exam, can check it for all sets (E1-E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6) by visiting the official website of the NTA.

How to check NEET 2020 results:

STEP 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the link for NEET result

STEP 3: Enter roll number, date of birth and submit

STEP 4: Results will appear on the screen

STEP 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

NEET Ranks 2020:

Along with the result, NTA would also release the NEET 2020 Rank List for All India Quota. The State-wise merit lists would be shared with the respective authorities which would conduct the counselling for 85 per cent medical and dental seats. For 15 per cent AIQ, the NEET Ranks and Marks are expected to vary.

To qualify for MBBS/BSD courses, candidates need to obtain a minimum 50th percentile in NEET. For those belonging to reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile.

NEET exams 2020 were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, over 13 lakhs aspirants have appeared, as per education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

NEET is one of the highest competitive exams, opening opportunities for students to get into the most prestigious medical colleges.