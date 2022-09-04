NewsIndia
JOINT CSIR UGC NET 2022

NTA releases Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam schedule at csirnet.nta.nic.in, check here

NTA will conduct the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 exams in two shifts from September 16 to September 18, scroll down to check the full exam schedule.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NTA releases Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam schedule at csirnet.nta.nic.in, check here

Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA on Sunday (September 4) released the exam schedule for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022, for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor. The NTA will conduct the CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam in CBT mode from September 16 to September 18 in two shifts: first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule

Date  Time  Subject
16-09-2022 9 AM -12 PM  Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Physical Sciences
16-09-2022 3 PM - 6 PM  Mathematical Sciences
17-09-2022 9 AM -12 PM  Life Sciences
17-09-2022 3 PM - 6 PM  Life Sciences
18-09-2022 9AM-12PM 

Chemical Sciences

NTA will release the City Intimation Slip on September 10 and CSIR UGC NET Admit Cards 2022 on September 13 on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

 

Live Tv

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022CSIR UGC NET Examcsirnet.nta.nic.inUGC NET exam dates

Trending news

DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature