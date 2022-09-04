Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA on Sunday (September 4) released the exam schedule for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022, for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor. The NTA will conduct the CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam in CBT mode from September 16 to September 18 in two shifts: first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule

Date Time Subject 16-09-2022 9 AM -12 PM Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Physical Sciences 16-09-2022 3 PM - 6 PM Mathematical Sciences 17-09-2022 9 AM -12 PM Life Sciences 17-09-2022 3 PM - 6 PM Life Sciences 18-09-2022 9AM-12PM Chemical Sciences

NTA will release the City Intimation Slip on September 10 and CSIR UGC NET Admit Cards 2022 on September 13 on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.