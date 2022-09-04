NTA releases Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam schedule at csirnet.nta.nic.in, check here
NTA will conduct the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 exams in two shifts from September 16 to September 18, scroll down to check the full exam schedule.
Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA on Sunday (September 4) released the exam schedule for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022, for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor. The NTA will conduct the CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam in CBT mode from September 16 to September 18 in two shifts: first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Subject
|16-09-2022
|9 AM -12 PM
|Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Physical Sciences
|16-09-2022
|3 PM - 6 PM
|Mathematical Sciences
|17-09-2022
|9 AM -12 PM
|Life Sciences
|17-09-2022
|3 PM - 6 PM
|Life Sciences
|18-09-2022
|9AM-12PM
|
Chemical Sciences
NTA will release the City Intimation Slip on September 10 and CSIR UGC NET Admit Cards 2022 on September 13 on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.
