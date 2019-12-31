Number of active terrorists dips from 300 to 250 in Jammu and Kashmir, says DGP Dilbag Singh

The number of terrorists, who have been active for a long time in Jammu and Kashmir, has gone down from 300 to around 250, asserted Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference in Jammu, he stated that among the 250 (approx) terrorists currently active in the newly formed Union Territory (UT), 102 are Pakistani terrorists and the rest 150 are local terrorists.

DGP Singh also said that the law and order situation is better than before. Singh also added that infiltration from across the border was reduced significantly in 2019. "As per our record, around 130 people managed to infiltrate this year, compared to last year`s figure of 143. The number of youths joining terrorist organisations has gone down. 218 joined in 2018 and this year it was 139," Singh said further.

Speaking to Zee News, DGP Singh described 2019 as full of achievements for the state police and 2020 as full of challenges. Talking about challenges of 2020, the DGP said that in the new year, 2020, it would be the priority of the police to normalise the situation and provide relief to the people of Kashmir from terrorists.

The top police official also said that security forces have been able to neutralise 160 terrorists in 80 operations. According to the DGP, there has been a 30 per cent decrease in terror-related incidents in 2019 as compared to the previous year and the civilian casualty has also come down.

Singh added that several sports events were also held and drugs detection centers have also been set up in Kashmir at a cost of Rs 10 crore. He added that around Rs 63 crore have been spent for police welfare and 615 medals have been awarded for meritorious service.

The year of Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2019 has been much better than previous years as the police successfully accomplished many things. Singh also pointed out that there has been an improvement in police infrastructure in the region and said that close to 10,000 youths had undergone training at their training centres.