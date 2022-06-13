हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mehbooba Mufti

Nupur Sharma’s statement on Prophet Muhammad was 'planned' to provoke Muslims: Mehbooba Mufti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said that India is "no more" known for its democracy.

Nupur Sharma’s statement on Prophet Muhammad was &#039;planned&#039; to provoke Muslims: Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday (June 13, 2022) alleged that suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma's statement against Prophet Muhammad was not a coincidence, but it was "well planned". She slammed the Centre and said that they wanted to divert people's attention from the Kashmiri Pandit issue and that Sharma's comment was to "provoke" Muslims so that the BJP can bulldoze their properties.

While addressing the media, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said that India is "no more" known for its democracy.

"Why Nupur Sharma is not being arrested? Nupur Sharma’s statement has tremendously hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the globe and her remarks on Prophet Muhammad were a deliberate act, it was planned. Nupur Sharma's remarks were on well-settled grounds so that the Muslims in the country get provoked and the government get a chance to act on them," Mufti said.

She also slammed BJP over Enforcement Directorate's summon to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case and said that the saffron party use those institutions as their tools to silence the voices of those who oppose their policies and question their work.

"From the last many years, ED, NIA and other government agencies have been misused by BJP as they are treating them as an alliance party which is running in the direction of the Central Government," she said.

"Rahul Gandhi has always been at forefront of raising issues of common people and summoning him is meant to muzzle his voice. This is a witch hunt," the former J&K CM said.

She added that this country is going towards disaster and that "we have lost our identity as the largest democracy".

"We are no longer known for democracy but are known for bulldozer," she said while taking a dig at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Tags:
Mehbooba MuftiNupur Sharmanupur sharma commentBJPProphet Muhammad
