Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2825175https://zeenews.india.com/india/obviously-he-going-to-deny-charges-rahul-gandhi-demand-arrest-of-gautam-adani-2825175.html
NewsIndia
ADANI GROUP

'Obviously He Going To Deny Charges': Rahul Gandhi Demand Arrest Of Gautam Adani

Rahul Gandhi called for Adani's arrest, accusing the Modi government of protecting him despite serious charges. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2024, 01:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Obviously He Going To Deny Charges': Rahul Gandhi Demand Arrest Of Gautam Adani

On the allegations against Adani Group, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called for the arrest of Gautam Adani and accused the Modi government of shielding him despite serious charges. In his recent statement outside parliament, Gandhi said, "You think Adani is going to accept the charges? Obviously he is going to deny the charges."

"You think Adani is going to accept the charges? Obviously he is going to deny the charges. The point is that he has to be arrested as we have said. Hundreds of people are being arrested on tiny charges and the gentleman (Gautam Adani) has been indicted in the United States for thousands of crores, he should be in jail and the Govt is protecting him..." Gandhi said.

 

 

Early on Wednesday, the Adani Group entity said that the embattled billionaire Gautam Adani and his aides have not been charged under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

In a stock exchange filing, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) stated that the US Department of Justice's (US DOJ) indictment filed in a New York court last week does not reference Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of the ports-to-energy conglomerate, nor his nephew Sagar or Vneet Jaain in any charges related to conspiracy to violate the FCPA.

Last week, the Adani Group denied all allegations as baseless and stated that it would pursue legal action to defend itself.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: AIMPLB's 'provocative plan' on Waqf leaked!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal riots- shocking revelations in police FIR
DNA Video
DNA: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das’ Arrest
DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
NEWS ON ONE CLICK