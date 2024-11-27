'Obviously He Going To Deny Charges': Rahul Gandhi Demand Arrest Of Gautam Adani

On the allegations against Adani Group, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called for the arrest of Gautam Adani and accused the Modi government of shielding him despite serious charges. In his recent statement outside parliament, Gandhi said, "You think Adani is going to accept the charges? Obviously he is going to deny the charges."

"You think Adani is going to accept the charges? Obviously he is going to deny the charges. The point is that he has to be arrested as we have said. Hundreds of people are being arrested on tiny charges and the gentleman (Gautam Adani) has been indicted in the United States for thousands of crores, he should be in jail and the Govt is protecting him..." Gandhi said.

Early on Wednesday, the Adani Group entity said that the embattled billionaire Gautam Adani and his aides have not been charged under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

In a stock exchange filing, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) stated that the US Department of Justice's (US DOJ) indictment filed in a New York court last week does not reference Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of the ports-to-energy conglomerate, nor his nephew Sagar or Vneet Jaain in any charges related to conspiracy to violate the FCPA.

Last week, the Adani Group denied all allegations as baseless and stated that it would pursue legal action to defend itself.

(With PTI Inputs)