Odisha Train Accident, Rs 2,000 Notes And A War Of Words Between BJP And TMC

Rs 2,000 note is the latest flash-point between the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and not because of its withdrawal from circulation but due to the Odisha train accident in which 278 people lost their lives. The Centre and state governments like Odisha and West Bengal have announced separate compensation for the families of the victims.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid a second visit to Odisha's Cuttack to meet those undergoing treatment. While Banerjee was in Cuttack, BJP Bengal president Dr. Sukanta Majumdar claimed that a minister of the state is distributing financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the victims on behalf of the Trinamool Party and that too in cash consisting Rs 2,000 currency notes. It's notable that CM Banerjee had announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for the critically injured and Rs 10,000 for those going through mental and physical stress.

"On the instructions of Mamata Banerjee, a minister of the state is giving financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the victims on behalf of the Trinamool Party. I applaud you. But in this context, I am also asking this question, what is the source of the bundle of Rs 2000 notes? Presently, the supply of Rs 2000 notes in the market is low and the process of exchanging them through banks is underway. In this situation, the problem of poor families is being increased by giving Rs 2000 notes. Second, is it the grassroots method of turning black money into white?" asked Majumdar.

মমতা বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়ের নির্দেশে তৃণমূল দলের পক্ষ থেকে নিহতদের পরিবারকে 2 লক্ষ টাকার আর্থিক সাহায্য করছেন রাজ্যের একজন মন্ত্রী। সাধুবাদ জানাই। কিন্তু এপ্রসঙ্গে এই প্রশ্নটাও রাখছি, একসাথে 2000 টাকার নোটে 2 লক্ষ টাকার বান্ডিলের উৎস কি? pic.twitter.com/TlisMituGG June 6, 2023

However, the TMC hit back at the BJP over the allegations. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that Rs 2,000 currency notes are not illegal. "Sukanta Majumdar's tweet is baseless. The note (Rs 2000) is not illegal yet, and this note was introduced by the Modi government only. Giving Rs 2000 note is not black money, this is baseless...If Sukanta Majumdar wants coaching on black money, he must talk to Suvendu Adhikari....Black money can be in any denomination," said Ghosh.

#WATCH | Hooghly, West Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar's tweet is baseless. The note (Rs 2000) is not illegal yet, and this note was introduced by the BJP govt only. Giving Rs 2000 note is not black money, this is baseless...If Sukanta Majumdar wants coaching on black money he must talk… pic.twitter.com/1buekhflT3 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

On the other hand, CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited injured passengers who are currently admitted to different hospitals in Cuttack. She visited the eye and surgery department of SCB Medical College and Hospital and interacted with the patients and assured them of all possible help.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the family members of the Balasore train crash victims are being called to Kolkata for distribution of the compensation cheques by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Chief Minister is supposed to distribute the compensation cheques at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

"Most of the family members are yet to come out of the trauma. But the Chief Minister is arranging the compensation distribution through a grand programme to hog the limelight. It is shameful that they have been asked to come to Kolkata to accept the compensation cheque at a programme where the Chief Minister will deliver a speech," Adhikari said.

The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2. In all some 278 people died in the accident and more than 1200 were injured. A few coaches of Coromandel toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.