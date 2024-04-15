Omar Abdullah Not Ideologically Opposed To BJP, Claims Sajad Lone

Sajad Lone, the president of the J&K Peoples Conference today claimed that Omar Abdullah is not ideologically opposed to the BJP and his differences seem personal rather than political. Addressing questions from the media regarding Omar Abdullah's remarks expressing his willingness to work with Vajpayee even today if he were alive, Lone remarked that there is no difference between Vajpayee and Narendra Modi.

"BJP is an ideological party. Omar Abdullah doesn't have any ideological dispute with the BJP or Hindutva, but rather his issues seem to be more personal. It appears that Modi doesn't give him attention, while Vajpayee likely did. Therefore, in the future, if anyone from the BJP ideology extends attention to him, Omar Abdullah would have no hesitation in aligning with them," he added.

Lone further stated that those who ruled J&K for over thirty years should be held accountable for their historical blunders. "I harbour no personal grudges. They have ruled for the maximum time in the last 70 years. The current situation is a result of their misgovernance, and they must answer for it," he added.

Lone said, "The era of emotional politics has passed; we should rather take up issues concerning the common man in the upcoming elections," stating that the Peoples Conference is committed to fostering development and restoring the dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which remains crucial for our prosperity and growth.

Sajad Gani Lone, the separatist turned mainstream politician, is contesting the forthcoming parliamentary elections from the Baramullah seat. He will face a tough fight with NC’s Vice President Omar Abdullah.