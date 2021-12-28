Omicron spread: Maharashtra reports 26 more cases of new COVID-19 variant, state tally rises to 167

New Delhi: The Omicron continues to spread as Maharashtra on Monday (December 27, 2021) reported 26 fresh cases of the new COVID-19 variant, taking the state tally of those infected with this strain to 167.

Of the 26 fresh cases, all have a history of international travel barring two who are their high-risk contacts, the state health department said in a bulletin.

Giving the break-up of 26, the health department said that Mumbai reported 11 cases, Raigad (Panvel Municipal Corporation) - five, Thane Municipal Corporation - four, Nanded - two.

Nagpur, Palghar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (in Thane district) and Pune rural reported one case each.

Among the new cases - 14 males and 12 females - four are below the age of 18 and two are above 60 years.

The bulletin added, "Barring four minors and three others, all 19 remaining have received full vaccination. Twenty-one are asymptomatic, while five have mild symptoms."

Out of the 167 cases, as many as 72 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Meanwhile, a member of the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 task force has said that curbs for a short duration of time would have to be considered if cases of the new coronavirus variant continue to rise in the state.

Dr Vasant Nagvekar, who is also a consultant for infectious diseases at a city-based hospital, said a rapid rise in the cases of Omicron, classified as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO, will definitely pose challenges.

"If Omicron cases rise (further), it's going to be challenging due to its faster spread. We will have to deal with the prevailing situation and take decisions appropriately.

"If cases rise, may be temporarily we may have to consider closure for a small period of time till the storm settles," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV