Mumbai

Omicron surge: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till Jan 7, New Year celebrations banned

Maharashtra has so far reported 258 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Omicron surge: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till Jan 7, New Year celebrations banned

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Thursday (December 30) imposed Section 144 in Mumbai till January 7, 2022, amid rapidly rising Omicron cases of the coronavirus.

The curb is being implemented to restrict heavy footfall of people and large gatherings, parties during the New Year celebrations.

"The order shall come into the force, in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai from 00:00 Hrs of 30th December 2021 and will remain in force till 24:00 Hrs of 7th January 2022, unless withdrawn earlier," the order reads.

“Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code 1860 in addition to the penal provision under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and National Disaster Management Act 2005 and other legal provisions as applicable,” the order further reads.

Under the fresh orders, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs will be prohibited from December 30 to January 7.

Maharashtra, which was the worst COVID hit-state during the first and second deadly wave of coronavirus, has reported over 252 cases of Omicron, the second highest in the country, and the measures have been announced in view of the New Year celebrations.

Meanwhile, the overall COVID-19 case count in the state touched 3,900 with the daily toll rising by 1,728 from a day before, the state health department said even as Health minister Rajesh Tope expressed concern over the spiralling number and termed it as "alarming".

