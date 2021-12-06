हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

Omnicron scare: RTPCR testing facilities at IGI airport reviewed for passengers from at-risk countries

Meanwhile, 21 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across the country. Out of these 21 cases, nine have been reported in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka and one each in Delhi and Gujarat.

Omnicron scare: RTPCR testing facilities at IGI airport reviewed for passengers from at-risk countries
Zee News file pic

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed RTPCR testing facilities for passengers coming from "at-risk" countries at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday. 

Following the visit, Mandaviya said that 35 rapid RT-PCR testing machines are functional within Terminal III of the airport. "With this, passengers screening and testing time can be reduced to even 30 minutes," tweeted Mandaviya. 

Meanwhile, 21 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across the country. Out of these 21 cases, nine have been reported in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka and one each in Delhi and Gujarat.

The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. 

As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as `Omicron`. 

The WHO has classified Omicron as a `variant of concern`.Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered.

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said.

India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OmicronCovid B.1.1.529 variantnew variant of Covid-19RTPCR testing
Next
Story

India's Omicron tally rises to 21 with 17 more testing positive for COVID variant

Must Watch

PT12M39S

Omicron variant patient found in Jamnagar, Gujarat