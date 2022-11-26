topStoriesenglish
On 26/11 anniv, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's bust unveiled in Bengaluru

The newly erected bust was constructed to commemorate the memory of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan to inspire young minds, the students of The Frank Anthony Public School (FAPS), Bangalore.

Bengaluru, Nov 26 (IANS) As the nation observes the 14th anniversary of the deadly Mumbai terror attacks better known as the 26/11 attacks, the Frank Anthony Public School here commemorated the solemn occasion by installing the bust of its illustrious alumnus and martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who spent his first 14 formative years at this institution, had laid down his life in the supreme sacrifice while clearing the Taj Hotel in Mumbai from the Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in 2008.

A feature film titled `Major` was made last year depicting the life and sacrifices of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Major General Ravi Murugan, General Officer commanding Karnataka and Kerala Sub area unveiled the bust in the presence of Air Commodore B.S. Kanwar, Deputy Director General, NCC, Directorate Karnataka and Goa.

The programme included the ceremonial marching of the student council members, bearing the school banner and accompanied by the NSG group.

