EKNATH SHINDE

On Camera, Eknath Shinde narrates TRAGIC story of losing his 2 children, breaks down in Assembly

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said as to how Sena leader Anand Dighen helped him in getting over the incident. "I was  broken but Anand Dighe Sahab convinced me to continue in politics."

Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 05:16 PM IST
  • Eknath Shinde remembers his children who died in accident
  • Maharashtra CM breaks down in Assembly
  • Shinde's two children had died in the year 2000

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde today had an emotional moment in the Assembly while delivering his speech after he won the trust vote to prove his majority. Shinde had lost his two children - son Dipesh (aged 11) and daughter Shubhada (aged 7) - in the year 2000 in an accident. Shinde, while remembering the incident today, broke down, "While I was working as a Shiv Sena Corporator in Thane, I lost 2 of my children and thought everything is over."

The Maharashtra Chief Minister said as to how Sena leader Anand Dighen helped him in getting over the incident. "I was  broken but Anand Dighe Sahab convinced me to continue in politics."

What was the incident?

Eknath Shinde's children had gone boating in a lake near their native village in Maharashtra. The boat overturned and both the children died by drowning.

As per reports, Shinde went into depression for several months. However, Sena leader Anand Dighe provided emotional support to him and brought him back to mainstream politics again. Shinde was serving as a corporator at that time. Later, Shinde won as an MLA for the first time in the year 2004. 

