One injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

A person was injured on Friday as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani Army targetted Shahpur, Kerni and Qasba sectors in Poonch district at around 5.30 pm.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along LoC in which a woman was injured. The lady was injured in ceasefire violation in Qasba village and has been identified as 40-year-old Hamida Bii, wife of Mohd Din.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.