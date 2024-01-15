One Killed, 17 Injured As Hamas Terrorists Stab, Ram Car Into Pedestrians In Israel

New Delhi: A deadly attack by Hamas terrorists in Ra’anana, a city in central Israel, claimed the life of one woman and injured 17 other people on Monday. The attackers stabbed and rammed their car into pedestrians and vehicles in the busy area, causing panic and chaos. The Israel Police said that the attackers have been identified as Mohammed Zaidat (44) and Ahmad Zaidat (24) from Hebron, a city in the West Bank.

They said that both the accused have been arrested and the incident in Ra’anana is being investigated. The Shin Bet, the Israeli security agency, is interrogating the two accused.

Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, has claimed responsibility for the attack. Hamas has been engaged in a long-running conflict with Israel and has carried out several attacks in the past.

Elderly woman stabbed to death, others seriously injured

According to media reports, the Hamas terrorists stabbed an elderly woman who later died of her injuries. Three other people, including a 60-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and another woman, were grievously injured and admitted in serious condition in the hospital.

The attackers also stole a car and rammed into pedestrians and other vehicles, injuring more people. Seven children in the age group of 10-16 were among the injured and admitted to hospitals. The injured have been taken to Meir Medical centre in Kfar Saba; Rabin Medical Centre-Bellinsion; and a hospital in Petah Tikuva.