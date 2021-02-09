OPSC Recruitment 2021: 504 vacancies for Assistant Professor in Odisha; check registration dates, other details

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications to fill up 504 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor across various state public universities of the state. The registrations for the same will open from February 15 and will continue till March 14. Online payment of registration fees has to be completed within this window, although the last date for submission of registered online applications is March 22.

Interested candidates can apply for teaching various subjects on the official website at opsc.gov.in. The subject-wise number of vacancies has been notified by the Higher Education department state.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit for the position is 21 years as on January 1, 2021. There is no upper age limit.

Eligibility Criteria: A candidate must have a Master's degree with a minimum of 55 percent marks in the concerned subject. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons with Disability category will be allowed a 5 percent relaxation. The candidate must have cleared National Eligibility Test (NET) by UGC or CSIR or a similar test accredited by UGC.

Application Fee: Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 400 to apply for the post. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category will be exempted from this.

Important Dates:

Online registration / Re-registration and payment of fees– February 15 to March 14 (11:59 PM)

Submission of registered online application – February 15 to March 22 (11:59 PM)

Check out the notification here:

https://www.opsc.gov.in/Public/OPSC/Default.aspx

Live TV