'Our Collective Wish That Rahul Gandhi Should Take Up Office As LoP': Kishori Lal Sharma

New Delhi: Congress leader and MP from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma said that the party collectively desires Rahul Gandhi to take up the office as a Leader of the Opposition.

"Kharge ji is our leader, and it is our collective wish, as well as the party's wish," he said.

Following a recent resolution by the Congress Working Committee, sources indicate that Rahul Gandhi is to be appointed as the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, ANI reported.

Kishori Lal Sharma expressed his happiness regarding Sonia Gandhi's re-election as the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party, stating, "I am very happy because under her guidance I will work as an MP in the Parliament."

On Saturday at the CPP meeting held at the Central Hall of Parliament, Sonia Gandhi was re-elected as the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

During the meeting of party MPs, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge proposed Sonia Gandhi's name for the position of chairperson of the parliamentary party.

After being re-elected as the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party, Sonia Gandhi urged the party members to remain proactive and vigilant and asked them not to allow the ruling party to muzzle and stifle the Parliament which the NDA has done in the last decade.

She also said that the Lok Sabha election result was the political and moral defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kishori Lal Sharma won the election 5,39,228 votes defeating BJP leader Smriti Irani with a margin of 1,67,196 votes in the Lok Sabha election 2024. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Smriti Irani won the seat of Amethi by defeating Rahul Gandhi by a margin of over 55,000 votes.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on June 4. As per ECi data, the Samajwadi Party (SP) won 37 seats, the BJP won 33 seats, and the Congress won 6 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.