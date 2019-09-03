P Chidambaram to remain in police custody till September 5

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram till September 5 in connection with INX Media corruption case. The apex court will take up the matter then.

Till then, Chidambaram's lawyers have agreed not to press for his interim bail in CBI case before the trial court.

The CBI informed the court that the 15-day custody of Chidambaram will end on September 5. It further stated that they would not be pressing for his custody after this date.

On Monday, the top court had ordered that Chidambaram should remain in CBI custody and not be sent to the Tihar Jail until the court hears his plea. The apex court said that if the trial court rejects Chidambaram's bail plea, his CBI custody will be extended till September 5.