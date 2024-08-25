Advertisement
Pakistan Goes Bold And Invites PM Modi To SCO Meeting - How Will India Respond?

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 09:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan Goes Bold And Invites PM Modi To SCO Meeting - How Will India Respond?

Pakistan has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting. The meeting is scheduled for October 15-16 in Islamabad. 

Will PM Modi Attend SCO Meeting In Pakistan? 

However, PM Modi is expected to remain in India due to ongoing diplomatic strains. Although, there is a speculation about whether he will delegate a minister to attend on his behalf. 

As the host country holding the rotating chairmanship, Pakistan’s invitation aligns with SCO protocol. In the past, Modi has regularly participated in SCO heads of state summits but missed this year's event in Kazakhstan due to a parliamentary clash. 

The CHG meeting, a key decision-making body within the SCO, has previously seen Indian representation through ministerial appointments, such as Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar's participation last year in Bishkek.

Indian Guv's Stance On Pakistan's SCO Invitation 

The Indian government has not yet confirmed its stance on the invitation. Given recent tensions, including terror attacks in Jammu and ongoing disputes over Kashmir, India’s participation remains uncertain. Despite efforts to foster cooperation within the SCO framework, the longstanding issues between India and Pakistan continue to pose challenges to bilateral relations.

