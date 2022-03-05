हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartarpur Sahib

Pakistan government moot different ideas to promote Kartapur Sahib

Pakistan government had decided to develop a four-star category hotel at Kartapur Sahib along with the construction of a couple of inns and a cultural park.

Pakistan government moot different ideas to promote Kartapur Sahib

New Delhi: To enhance footfall at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartapur Sahib, the Pakistan government has mooted several ideas including the revival of cultivation of fields which were once tilled by Sikh’s first master Guru Nanak Dev himself at Kartarpur Sahib to attract the attention of devotees.

Talking to Zee News, Chief Executive Officer, Project Management Unit (PMU), a dedicated department for the management of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and Kartapur Corridor Muhammad Latif informed that in recent past Pakistan government had decided to develop a four-star category hotel at Kartapur Sahib along with the construction of a couple of saris’ (inns) and a cultural park.

Suhail Muhammad Al Zarooni, a prominent businessman from UAE had visited the Kartapur Sahib in the recent past and assured to find investors for developing the star category hotel at Kartpaur Sahib. Latif informed that Suhail Muhammad Al Zarooni also visited the cookhouse and was amazed to see the cleanliness. “He was also briefed about the revival of Kheti Sahib(agriculture land) “said Latif.

On Sunday, PMU organized a cultural show ‘Sanjhi Baithak Punjab Di” ( a joint meeting of Punjab) at Kartarpur Sahib wherein writers and poets of both countries participated. Cyclists representing Lahore’s  Aashiyana Cycling Club also arrived at Kartarpur Sahib and a function was held wherein Deputy Commissioner Narowal Saba Asghar Ali also arrived to encourage the participants.

Latif informed that more such events would be organised where Indian artists and writers would be extended invitations to participate.

For the first time since the opening of the Kartapur Corridor, the Pakistan government had also held the ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’ (Basant) festival which marks the arrival of the spring season at Kartapur Corridor.

“The idea is to attract the devotees from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, we also want followers of Sikhism living in Pakistan to arrive here in large number after all we have the arrangement to cater to five thousand devotees every day whereas the actual number of pilgrims arriving here daily is less than 250,” said Latif.

In the recent past, the peaceniks from both India and Pakistan had gathered at Kartapur Sahib and proposed to set up an Indus Peace Park.

“The aim to set up Indus Peace Park is to promote people-to-people dialogue,” said Pakistani peacenik Shahzad Ahmad who informed that they had also discussed the proposal with Pakistan Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar who himself had suggested Kartapur Sahib for setting up Indus Peace Park.
 

