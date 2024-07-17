'Pakistan Infiltrating Kashmir Civil Society': ADGP

After Mehbooba Mufti and other political parties countered DGP RR Swain's statement related to regional political parties and their leaders today, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order, Vijay Kumar, distanced JKP from the Police Chief's statement, saying JKP is apolitical and a professional force, and that what the DGP said reflects his personal views.

The DGP's statement stirred controversy when he addressed a function at IIAM in Jammu, alleging that mainstream regional politics had enabled Pakistan-based infiltrators to manipulate civil society during times of terrorism. This claim drew sharp criticism from local politicians across party lines.

Responding to a question, the Additional Director General of Police said, “Pakistan infiltrating Kashmir civil society and cultivating leaders of terror networks to further their electoral prospects”.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police has always been an apolitical force. The DGP's statement may reflect his personal views. Jammu and Kashmir Police is apolitical, professional, and impartial," Kumar told reporters during his visit to downtown Srinagar on the 10th Muharram procession.

Yesterday, Mehbooba Mufti demanded the sacking of the Police Chief, accusing him of favouring a particular party.

Meanwhile, the NC advised the DGP to refrain from making political statements and focus on his professional duties to achieve better outcomes.