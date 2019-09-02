close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
minorities in India

Pakistan is hell and India is heaven for minorities: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday lashed out at Pakistan, saying the neighbour should not bother about the condition of minority community in India.

Pakistan is hell and India is heaven for minorities: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
File Photo: ANI

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday lashed out at Pakistan, saying the neighbour should not bother about the condition of minority community in India. Instead, authorities in in the country should look into the pathetic condition of members of minority community in Pakistan, said Naqvi.

The minister said that while Pakistan was a hell for minority community members, it was a heaven for those residing in India.

“Minorities do not have social, religious and human rights in Pakistan. In India, all minority community members are safe,” said the Union Minister.

Referring to controversy over the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), Naqvi clarified that the same was just a process and not a judgement, adding that “no one should panic over the development”.

The Minority Affairs Minister also hit out at the separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, saying, “The peace that is prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir and Leh is giving jitters to the separatists.”

Naqvi also used the opportunity to hit out at the Congress party and its leadership, saying they have gone so “brainless” that the opposition party does not even have the strength to think about what is favourable for the country.

The Congress appears to be speaking in sync with the traitors, he said. The minister also took a veiled dig at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, whose statement was recently quoted by Pakistan in its letter to the United Nations on the issue of abrogation of Article 370, saying, “Several leaders of Congress are speaking in tones similar to that of Pakistan.”

He also dismissed the attack by Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, over the prevailing economic situation in the county. “The family that decimated the economy, those who indulged in scams, they do not need to bother about the situation,” said Naqvi, adding that “the country is in safe hands”.

Tags:
minorities in IndiaIndiaPakistanMukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Next
Story

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman flies MiG-21 with Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa a day before induction of AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters at Pathankot

Must Watch

PT32M8S

Watch Debate: What makes Pak to offer restricted consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav?