Pakistan ceasefire violations

Pakistan resorted to 2,335 ceasefire violations along LoC in Jammu region from May 30, 2019, till January 20, 2020

A total of eight Army personnel had fatal casualties since May 30, 2019, so far, Union Defence Minister for State (MoS) Shripad Naik said in a written reply to Rajmani Patel and Dr AmeeYajnik in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Pakistan has resorted to 2,335 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region since May 30, 2019, till January 20, 2020. In addition, 177 incidents of cross-border firing along Indo-Pak international border in Jammu region since May 30, 2019, till January 15, 2020, also took place.

On Monday, a civilian was killed and four others were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar sector, officials had said. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Saleem Awan, 60, they had said.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing and the Indian Army retaliated in adequate measure, the officials had said. Four civilians sustained injuries in the firing by Pakistani troops, they had added.

From August-October, 2019, Pakistan had resorted to 950 ceasefire violations along LoC and 79 incidents of CFVs along International Border in Jammu region during the last three months. As per the casualties classified, three Army personnel were martyred and seven injured. Appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required, were carried out by the Army. 

