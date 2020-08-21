Pakistan resorts to unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Continuing its series of unprovoked ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan on Friday resorted to firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

At about 6.30 pm, the Pakistan Army initiated firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector of the district.

The Indian Army was retaliating befittingly when last reports came in.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

In August alone, Pakistan has violated ceasefire on several instances in Poonch, Rajouri and Baramulla districts. Pakistan troops violated ceasefire at three places in north Kashmir’s Kupwara and Baramulla districts on August 7 injuring at least six civilians. The Pakistani Army violated ceasefire in two sectors - Tangdar and Nowgam - of Kupwara district of north Kashmir targeting forward posts of the Indian Army.

Another ceasefire violation was reported in the Nowgam sector of Kupwara. A top official had said, "Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in the Nowgam sector by firing mortars and light arms. A befitting response is being given.”

Apart from Kupwara, Pakistan also violated the ceasefire in the URI sector in Uranbuwa village of the Boniyar area in Baramulla.

On August 1, an Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army in the Balakot sector of Poonch district. "Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Rajouri Sector (J&K). Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Sepoy Rohin Kumar was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," the Indian Army had said in a statement.

"Sepoy Rohin Kumar was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," it had added.

On July 29, an Army porter was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan in Baramulla by firing mortars and other weapons, according to Chinar Corps, Indian Army.