Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara; 3 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist associates arrested

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday (June 11) busted a huge narcotics-terror module sponsored by neighbouring Pakistan and arrested three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist associates in Handwara town of Kupwara district. The police also recovered 21 kg heroin worth around Rs 100 crore and Rs 1.34 crore Indian currency from the Lashkar operatives.

Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, Superintendent of Police, Handwara told media that the three operatives were in contact with their handlers based out of Pakistan. He said that the module was smuggling drugs to fund Lashkar terror-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The police said that the drugs were procured from across the Line of Control and then sold in markets outside.

According to the J&K Police, busting of latest hawala-based narco terror module is one of the biggest to have been busted. "The three, who were arrested, were peddling drugs to financially help the Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. It's a very big hawala racket where the money is transferred without money movement and financed for terrorist activities," the Handwara SP told media.

The police said all three LeT operatives have been identified and the main accused is Iftikhar Indrabi, who is a notorious drug smuggler with several FIRs registered against him. Amogn the other two arrested operatives, one is his son-in law.

The police added that more arrests will take place in the case.