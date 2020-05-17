Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, Indian Army retaliates

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday (May 17) morning. According to Army sources, at around 0840 hours, Pakistan intiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Degwar sector forcing to Indian Army to give a befitting reply to Pakistani troops.

On May 9, Pakistan had violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. At about 7.30 pm, the Pakistan Army had initiated unprovoked firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Degwar sector and they stopped only after the Indian Army's strong retaliation.

On May 8, the Indian Army gave a befitting reply in response to the firing by Pakistani forces in the Poonch district. At least 3-4 soldiers of Pakistani forces were reportedly killed and five others were said to have been injured in the retaliatory firing by Indian Army. The Indian troops also inflicted heavy firing on Pakistan Army posts and damaged them.

On May 7, a civilian was injured and two houses suffered damage when the Pakistan Army shelled forward posts and villages along the LoC in three sectors of Poonch, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said. One civilian, Nisar Ali, a resident of Qasba village, was injured in the shelling by Pakistan and was hospitalised, officials said.