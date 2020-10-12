Pakistan violates ceasefire on LOC in three sectors of J&K's Poonch, Rajouri

Jammu: Pakistani troops on Sunday shelled mortars in three sectors along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

The shelling from across the border in Degwar and Khari Karmara sectors in Poonch and Rajouri's Sunderbani drew a befitting retaliation by the Indian Army, he said, adding that there was no immediate report of any casualty. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Degwar sector around 6.15 pm.

It was followed by firing and artillery shelling in Khari Karmara at 6.40 pm, the spokesperson said. At 6.45 pm, Pakistani troops targeted forward areas along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, he said.

The cross-border shelling was going on in all the three sectors when last reports were received, he said.

On Saturday, two BSF personnel were injured in Pakistani firing along the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch.

According to official sources, 3,589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the LoC and International Border till October 6 this year compared to 3,168 in 2019.

The highest number of 427 ceasefire violations took place in September, followed by 411 in March and 408 in August, they said, adding that July recorded 398 ceasefire violations, June and April (387 each), May (382), February (366) and January (367).

The sources said 62 ceasefire violations were reported in the first six days of October.