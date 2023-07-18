Pakistani 'Bhabhi' Seema Haider's Killer Dance Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Noida: Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who is under scanner for entering India illegally in May and staying with her Greater Noida-based partner Sachin Meena, continues to make headlines with every passing day. And now, further fuelling the buzz surrounding the Pakistani 'Bhabhi', a new video has gone viral on social media in which she can be seen demonstrating her killer dance moves.

While the internet is flooded with several old videos of Seema Haider, in the latest video, the Pakistani woman can be seen dancing to a popular Indian movie song being played in the background. However, the authenticity of the video shared by a Twitter user, Ankit Rathore, can’t be verified.





Grilling By UP ATS

Amid all the hype and hoopla, the Pakistani Bhabhi was picked up by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad and questioned for hours over her suspected links with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI. This was the second day of her grilling by the agency. Seema Haider's Indian partner Sachin Meena was also taken for questioning.

The duo was picked up from their residence in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida around 8 am and brought to the ATS's unit office in Noida, where the questioning continued till evening, an official said.

The cross-border couple was first interrogated by the UP ATS on Monday at its office in Noida and was allowed to go home around 10.30 pm. Seema Haider's mobile data, which was earlier deleted, will also be sent to the forensic lab. According to details, Seema Haider's mobile data could uncover crucial details on sensitive matters, as her uncle and brother are associated with the Pakistan Army.

Investigations are also currently underway over her entry into India without a visa.

Seema Haider-Sachin Meena Lover Story

Haider (30) and Meena (22) were first arrested by the local police in Greater Noida on July 4 but were granted bail by a court on July 7. Explaining the questioning process of the UP ATS, an agency officer said that the couple "may or may not be arrested" after the interrogation, depending on the outcome of the inquiry in the sensitive matter that pertains to national security. The local police is separately investigating the case lodged under the Foreigners Act and is yet to file a chargesheet.

Seema Haider Arrested For Illegal Stay In India

Seema had entered India along with her four children on a bus from Nepal in May to live with Sachin. The couple, who claims to have gotten married in Nepal earlier this year, first got in touch in 2019 over the online game PUBG.

On July 4, Seema was arrested by local police for entering India illegally and Sachin was held for sheltering illegal immigrants. However, they both were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and have been living together along with her four children in a house in the Rabupura area.

I Do Not Wish to Go Back To Pakistan: Seema Haider

During her interactions with the media, Seema said she does not wish to go back to Pakistan and wants to live with Sachin. She also claimed to have turned a Hindu. Back home in Pakistan, the family and neighbours of Seema Haider said that they do not want her to return, while a gang of dacoits attacked a Hindu temple with rocket launchers in the Southern Sindh province on Sunday.

The assailants attacked the small temple and adjoining homes belonging to Hindus in the Kashmore area of the Sindh province, a police officer there said. There was no loss of life in the attack.

The attack came days after dacoits in the Kashmore and Ghotki riverine areas had threatened violence at Hindu places of worship and community members in retaliation to Seema and Sachin's PUBG love story.

Pakistan's intelligence agencies have informed the country's government that "love" is the "only" factor that led the mother of four to sneak into India to live with a Hindu man whom she befriended through an online game platform, a media report said on Monday.