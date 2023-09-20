Amid the strain in ties between India and Canada, a shocking revelation has come to the fore. According to the Zee News report, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been funding Khalistani terrorists in Canada. The report citing sources said that the ISI provided funds to some top Khalistani leaders in recent months to expedite anti-India activities. While youths are being provoked against India, the Khalistani terrorists are also wooing Indian students to get their support.

The report came amid both India and Canada issued advisories for their nationals. While Canada cautioned its citizens against travelling to Kashmir, India issued an advisory for its citizens and students in Canada asking them to be careful and vigilant. Indian nationals and Indian students in Canada are advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen growing anti-India activities, said a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Indian students in Canada have been particularly advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar briefed PM Narendra Modi on the Canada issue. The ties between India and Canada hit a new low in the last two days after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada also expelled a senior Indian diplomat. India reciprocated by expelling a senior Canadian diplomat while rejecting the allegations made by Ottawa.

According to some reports, Canada has been downplaying India's extradition requests for Khalistani terrorists. Canada has also failed to take action against Khalistanis who carried out attacks on Indian consulates and Hindu temples.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, founder of Khalistan Tiger Force and second in command of Sikh For Justice (SFJ), was killed in June this year by unknown gunmen. Canada has been probing his murder case with its allies.