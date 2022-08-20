New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his late father Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary on Saturday (August 20, 2022) morning. Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister and Congres General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi reached Veer Bhumi in New Delhi today to pay tribute to the former Prime Minister of India. Rahul Gandhi was also accompanied by his brother-in-law Robert Vadra and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress leader later took to Twitter and shared a video of his father Rajiv Gandhi, saying, “Papa, aap har pal mere saath, mere dil mein hain. Main hamesha prayas karunga ki desh ke lie jo sapana apne dekha, usse poora kar sakun (Papa you are with me every time in my heart, I will always try to fullfill the dreams for the nation you have cherished).”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi today on his birth anniversary. “On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi,” PM Modi tweeted.

Rajiv Gandhi, India’s youngest prime minister, held office during 1984-89. He was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber in 1991.

Meanwhile, the Congress party also posted on its Twitter handle, “We fondly remember former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, on his birth anniversary. Hailed as the 'architect of 21st century India', it was through his farsighted vision that ushered in the IT & telecom revolution in India.”

To mark this day, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate Rajiv Gandhi Centre of Advance Technology or R-CAT at Jaipur.

“Tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary. Shri Rajiv Gandhi realised the potential and importance of information technology and laid its foundation in India three decades ago giving birth to a glorious era of I.T in the country,” the CM tweeted announcing the inaugural.

Additionally, on the occasion, the Youth Congress (IYC) will organise a programme at the Talkatora Stadium to highlight the works of the late prime minister. “Rajiv Gandhi was the architect of modern India, who worked towards making a strong and self-reliant India. The country is still reaping the benefits of his vision. It was his foresight that has put India in the ranks of strong, modern nations,” said IYC President Srinivas BV.