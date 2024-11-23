The results for Parli assembly elections will be announced on November 23. The constituency in Maharashtra's Beed district, witnessed a 72% voter turnout in the 2024 state assembly elections. The key contenders for the seat included Dhananjay Panditrao Munde from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Rajesaheb Shrikishan Deshmukh representing NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), alongside several independent candidates.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Dhananjay Munde defeated BJP's Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde with a margin of 30,701 votes to secure the Parli seat.

The constituency also falls under the Beed Lok Sabha seat, which saw a close contest in the 2024 general elections. Bajrang Manohar Sonwane of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) edged past Pankaja Munde with a narrow victory margin of 6,553 votes.