Parliament budget session

Parliament Budget session: Rajya Sabha to discuss Homeopathy, Sanskrit bills

After the din over the Delhi riots, the Rajya Sabha is now functioning smoothly in the Budget session and the government after passing two crucial Bills is hopeful of pushing through more legislation.

File photo

New Delhi: After the din over the Delhi riots, the Rajya Sabha is now functioning smoothly in the Budget session and the government after passing two crucial Bills is hopeful of pushing through more legislation.

According to the Rajya Sabha bulletin, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is to introduce the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 "to establish and incorporate Universities for teaching and research in Sanskrit, to develop all-inclusive Sanskrit promotional activities and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto."

While AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik will move National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 which is to provide for a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education, ensures the availability of adequate and high quality medical professionals of Indian system of medicine in the country.

Naik will also introduce the National Commission for Homeopathy Bill, 2019 that promotes equitable and universal healthcare that encourages community health perspective and makes services of homeopathy medical professionals accessible to all citizens.

The House will also discuss the working of Ministry of Railways to be moved by TMC MP Derek O Brien, while T. Shiva of DMK will initiate discussion on MSMEs.

The discussion on the working of Law Ministry will be raised by Bhupinder Yadav and on agriculture by Pratap Singh Bajwa.

Parliament budget sessionRajya Sabha
