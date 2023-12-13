Parliament Security Breach: Amit Shah In Action, Home Ministry Orders High-Level Enquiry

The Union Home Ministry led by Amit Shah today ordered a high-level enquiry into the Parliament security breach incident. The Home Ministery said in a statement that the probe was ordered at the request of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Earlier today, two men jumped into Lok Sabha MP's sitting area from the visitor's gallery and burst a coloured gas canister before being apprehended by the MPs.

"On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an Enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Shri Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts," said the Home Ministry.

It further added that the committee will probe all angles. "Enquiry Committee will investigate the reasons for the breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," it said.

The intruders went inside Parliament using visitor passes issued by the office of BJP MP Pratap Simha. The BJP MP met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and clarified that he doesn't know the culprits personally and the passes were issued on request of the culprit's father who demanded it on the pretext of seeing the new Parliament.

Meanwhile, the opposition MPs demanded action against Simha calling for his suspension over the incident. They also demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah should make a statement in both houses. While the probe has been ordered, it's not clear whether Shah will make a statement or not.

The attack comes on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.