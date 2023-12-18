Parliament Security Breach: Over 30 More Lok Sabha MPs Suspended; Mallikarjun Kharge Says 'Modi Govt Bulldozing Democracy, Crushing Dissent'

New Delhi: Over 30 Opposition MPs faced suspension from Lok Sabha on Monday for the remainder of the Winter Session for protesting in the chamber and demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah following last week's massive security breach in Parliament.

Growing Wave of Suspensions



This recent wave of suspensions follows the disciplinary action taken against 13 Opposition MPs last week. Additionally, three more MPs await suspension pending a report from the Privileges Committee. In total, 46 MPs have faced suspension, with 43 of them seeking the Home Minister's statement on the security breach.

Prominent Figures Suspended



The list of suspended MPs includes notable figures such as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress's leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader of the Congress in the House, and Trinamool MPs Kalyan Banerjee, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Saugata Ray, and Satabdi Roy. DMK members A Raja and Dayanidhi Maran are also among those facing suspension.

Opposition's Strong Response



In response to the suspensions, Congress president and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government, accusing it of bulldozing democracy. Kharge emphasized that an Opposition-less Parliament allows the government to push through legislation without proper debate, thus suppressing dissent.

First, intruders attacked Parliament.

Then Modi Govt attacking Parliament & Democracy



All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi Govt by suspending 47 MPs.



We have two simple and genuine demands -



1. The Union Home Minister should make a… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 18, 2023

Congress Slams Government's Alleged Dictatorial Approach



Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury voiced concerns about the government's behaviour, labelling it as dictatorial and accusing it of treating Parliament as the BJP's headquarters. He highlighted the Opposition's willingness to cooperate and engage in discussions, expressing disappointment in the government's approach.

BJP Government's Actions Denounced



Gaurav Gogoi echoed these sentiments, asserting that the BJP government is suppressing the Opposition and claiming that the Home Minister is avoiding accountability for the security breach. He declared that the protest would persist outside Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister's First Response



In his first remarks on the security breach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the seriousness of the incident in an interview with Dainik Jagran. He called for a detailed investigation and dismissed the need for debate on the matter.

Opposition's Demand For Home Minister's Statement



The Opposition's demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah remains unmet. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the government's refusal, emphasizing the legitimate demand for the Home Minister to address the shocking incidents in both Houses.

Lok Sabha Speaker Upset With Protest



A visibly upset Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla maintained that the responsibility for security within the House lies with the secretariat and asserted that the Centre will not be allowed to intervene in these matters.

Recap of Lok Sabha Security Breach



Shocking scenes unfolded in the Lok Sabha chamber when intruders jumped from desk to desk, deploying coloured smoke. The co-accused staged a similar protest outside Parliament, citing their objective as drawing attention to Manipur violence, unemployment, and farmers' problems. Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, with Delhi Police invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the trespassers.