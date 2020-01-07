हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Passengers fall ill from ‘food poisoning’ on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express

Several passengers, including 40 women, fell ill on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Train, allegedly due to food poisoning, on Tuesday (January 7).

The train was stopped at Surat station after several passengers complained of uneasiness. It is learnt that five women were treated at Surat station. Sources told Zee Media that the passengers fell ill after they were served bread and butter of bad quality.

Indian Railway has said that the passengers did not fall ill due to food poisoning and the problem was due to bad quality of bread and butter served to them. The Indian Railway said that immediate action has been taken against the catering contractor and a fine of two lakhs has been imposed on the contractor.

The on board supervisor of the train has also been suspended for dereliction of duty. The samples of other food materials served in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express have been collected and sent to NABL accredited laboratories for further testing.

