Patna gears up for Chhath, 22 ghats declared as 'dangerous'

Representational image

Patna: Preparations for Chhath Puja are in full swing here, with the district administration leaving no stone unturned to ensure proper arrangements at the Chhath ghats. Ahead of the four-day Chhath Mahaparv, the authorities have declared as many as 22 ghats 'dangerous' and covered them with red cloth.

Elaborate arrangements are being made at 38 ponds for the Chhath vrat (fast).

"From Danapur to Patna city, arrangements have been made at as many as 90 ghats for fast observers. Chhat ghats are being prepared on the banks of the Ganga river for devotees. As a precautionary measure, barricades have been put up at the ghats in the wake of the rise in the water level in the Ganga river," said a district administration official.

Due to heavy rain and floods in the recent past, many ghats have become swampy.

Live TV

"In Patna, Rohtas Buxar, Bhojpur, Kaimur and Nalanda districts, teams of NDRF and SDRF will be deployed on the banks of rivers including the Ganga. Local divers will also be available near the embankments," said Sanjay Agarwal, Divisional Commissioner, Patna.

District Magistrates have also been directed to ensure proper arrangements for cleanliness, electricity, transport and security, he added.

"All office bearers in the state capital have been directed to ensure necessary arrangements for cleanliness. Barricades have also been installed," said Amit Kumar Pandey, Patna Municipal Commissioner.

The Chhath festivities begin with the Nahai-Khai ritual on Thursday. On Friday, the devotees will observe "Kharna". On Saturday evening and Sunday (November 3) morning, "Arghyadaan" (offering prayer to Sun God) will be observed.

 

