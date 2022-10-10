Patra Chawl Scam Case: More TROUBLE for Sanjay Raut, Court extends Judicial custody of Shiv Sena leader till October 17

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has received another blow from the court in the Patra Chawl scam case. His judicial custody has been extended till October 17. Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 31 in the Patra Chawl land embezzlement case in Goregaon.

Sanjay Raut had filed an application in the PMLA court of ED to get bail. The hearing was held on September 27. However, the court did not give relief to Sanjay Raut. The court adjourned the hearing on the bail application till October 10. After that, his judicial custody was extended once again for seven days.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was involved in the Patra Chawl embezzlement of Rs 1039 crore from the beginning. The ED has recently filed a charge sheet in this case. The ED has claimed in the charge sheet that Raut was directly involved in Patra Chawl redevelopment and that Raut was involved in everything from the very beginning to implementation.