NewsIndia
RAPE

Pay Rs 5 lakh, get away with RAPE: Bihar Panchayat's 'Justice', but victim takes THIS step

Following this, Mohsin`s family called for a panchayat, where the panchayat members and sarpanch of the village, imposed the fine of Rs 5 lakh to pay to the victim and settle the matter.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 01:11 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Pay Rs 5 lakh, get away with RAPE: Bihar Panchayat's 'Justice', but victim takes THIS step

A panchayat in Bihar`s Jamui imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on an youth for raping a girl for the last two years to settle the issue, but the victim has filed a police case. Accused Mohammad Mohsin, resident of a village under Sikandara police station in the district, had raped the girl on the pretext of marriage.

The incident came to light after her family members learnt about relations between her and Mohsin, and applied pressure on him for marriage but he refused.

Following this, Mohsin`s family called for a panchayat, where the panchayat members and sarpanch of the village, imposed the fine of Rs 5 lakh to pay to the victim and settle the matter.

The victim, however, refused to take the money and lodged a complain with local Sikandra police station.

"We have registered an FIR under relevant IPC sections of 376 (rape) and 34 (criminal conspiracy) and arrested Mohsin and his father," B.R. Sharma, an investigating officer of Sikandara police station, said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature
DNA Video
DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?
DNA Video
DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
DNA Video
DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Is common man's life, the cheapest thing in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?