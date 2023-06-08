'Literally Everywhere': Paytm Pioneered QR Code Payments Hailed As ‘One Of India's Biggest Achievement’ By Users

The pioneer of mobile payments has been empowering vendors, shopkeepers, and other merchants across the country with its payment solutions.

From big metropolitan cities to the remotest locations of the country, the Paytm QR Code can be found anywhere- may it be a kirana store, street vendor or a mall. All that the Paytm users need to do is simply scan the code and make the payment. From Paytm Wallet to Paytm UPI and other UPI apps, the users of the app can also make UPI payments through their eligible RuPay credit cards, enhancing the vendor’s ability to accept a wider range of payment methods.

Recently, the company shared in a blog as to how a Twitter user, Mudit Hastir wrote in a tweet that he can find a QR Code Scan 'literally everywhere'. Hastir shared a picture where a Paytm QR Code can be seen with a street vendor selling lemonade and captioned it, “Payment through QR Code Scan is one of India's Biggest Achievement .... It is literally everywhere !.”

This strong presence has made Paytm a leader in merchant payments with a robust merchant network of over 30 million partners. Today more and more merchants in the country are opting for QR Codes as their trusted mode of online transactions. Paytm QR Code is not only safe and secure to use, it also helps merchants grow their business.

Merchants can also generate a unique QR Code from their Billing POS/System for a specific order/bill and control the order amount. The QR Code can be easily displayed to a customer on a mobile device and it facilitates payment through Paytm or any UPI app. Merchants can set up Paytm QR at zero cost and can use it to accept payments from various sources, such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, UPI, debit cards, credit cards, and net banking.

