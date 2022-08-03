NewsIndia
MEHBOOBA MUFTI

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti changes Twitter DP, displays old JK flag along with Indian tricolour

In his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast this Sunday, PM Modi said that 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav 'is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'tiranga' as the profile pic of their social media.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 04:03 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Mehbooba said the flag of Jammu and Kashmir might have been "snatched", but it cannot be erased from the collective conscience of the people
  • The Twitter post by the former chief minister also comes two days ahead of the third anniversary of the revocation of Article 370

Trending Photos

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti changes Twitter DP, displays old JK flag along with Indian tricolour

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday put a new Twitter display picture that shows her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the national flag and the now-derecognized flag of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast this Sunday, PM Modi said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

Putting the new display picture, Mehbooba said the flag of Jammu and Kashmir might have been "snatched", but it cannot be erased from the collective conscience of the people.

Also Read:Rahul Gandhi, other top Congress leaders change profile pictures to Jawaharlal Nehru 'holding' tricolour

The photograph was taken at a rally addressed by the prime minister during his Kashmir visit in November 2015 when Mufti Sayeed was chief minister of the erstwhile state.

"Changed my DP since a flag is a matter of joy & pride. For us, our state flag was irreversibly linked to the Indian flag. It was snatched thus breaking away the link. You may have robbed us of our flag but can’t erase it from our collective conscience," Mehbooba tweeted.

The Twitter post by the former chief minister also comes two days ahead of the third anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
With the revocation of the special status, the Jammu and Kashmir flag was also derecognized.

Live Tv

Mehbooba MuftiAbrogation of Article 370 & 35A'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaignPM Modi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand in 4 points why Zawahiri's death is important for India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts