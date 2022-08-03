New Delhi: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to change their profile pictures on social media to that of the national flag ahead of the 75th Independence Day, a bunch of Congress leaders on Wednesday (August 3) updated their display photograph to an image of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru holding the national flag. The move comes after several top BJP politicians including PM Modi made the 'tiranga' their profile picture on social media platforms on Tuesday.

Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate and the party's social media accounts put a photograph of Nehru with the national flag as their display picture (DP). Taking to Twitter, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi shared the picture of Nehru and wrote in Hindi, “The pride of the country is our tricolor. Our tricolor is in the heart of every Indian.”

Taking a veiled jibe at the RSS, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked if the organisation that did not hoist the national flag in their headquarters in Nagpur for 52 years, will they obey the PM. "In the Lahore session of 1929, while hoisting the flag on the banks of river Ravi, Pandit Nehru said, 'Once again you have to remember that this flag has now been hoisted. As long as there is a single Indian man, woman, child alive, this tricolour should not be bowed," Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi/

"We are putting the DP of our leader Nehru with tricolour in hand. But it seems that the message of the Prime Minister did not reach his own family. Those who did not hoist the flag in their headquarters in Nagpur for 52 years, will they obey the Prime Minister?" he added using the hashtag 'MyTirangaMyPride'.

Notably, PM Modi had urged people to put the 'tiranga' as the profile picture on their social media accounts from August 2 to 15 during his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)