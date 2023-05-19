Perfect Photos: 6 Pro Retouching Tricks Revealed

We’ve all been there—and the good news is, you don’t have to be a professional photographer to get flawless results. With just a few tips and tricks, anyone can upgrade their photos from merely good to stunningly beautiful.

You don’t need to be a pro retoucher, either. In this article, I'll share 6 quick and effective retouching techniques for creating perfect photos.

Whether you’re looking for ways to improve your own snaps or spruce up photos taken by someone else, these tricks will help you get professional-quality results every time.

Let’s get started!

Brighten Up Shadows and Enhance Highlights

Achieving the perfect balance of lighting in your photos can be a challenge.

To bring your images to life, brightening shadows and accentuating highlights can definitely give them an eye-catching look and reveal details that you may have missed before.

For this, you'll need a photo editing software such as Adobe Photoshop or Lightroom Classic. With Photoshop, use the dodge tool to brighten those areas still maintaining detail, and the burn tool to darken brighter parts of your image without becoming too overexposed.

Lightroom Classic is also a great option for this kind of task because it has an array of tools specifically designed for enhancing highlights and clarifying shadows.

Using either one of these tools, you can easily adjust the exposure of your photos exactly how you want it. So get creative and unleash your inner retoucher today!

Remove Unwanted Backgrounds for Flawless Photos

Getting a cool background for photos can be a challenge, before that a huge looking simple problem is removing the backgrounds. There are multiple AI background removers in the market that you can use to remove background from image automatically and instantly.

Slazzer's AI background remover tool is quite accurate and only takes a few seconds to complete—it even saves you the time of editing out any unwanted elements by hand.

Just go to Slazzer’s official website and drag and drop your image or choose from the folder and you’re done.

Your photo will look flawless, no matter the original background.

In just a few clicks, you can go from trashy backgrounds to professional-looking images every single time.

Adding Creative Sharpness for Attention

Want to make your photos stand out? Adding creative sharpness is a great way to grab attention. After all, sharpness helps create contrast—and contrast is key to making a viewer focus.

This is the simplest of tricks, yet it can make the biggest difference! To get started:

Open your photo in an editing program of your choice, then find and select the Sharpen Tool. Select an area of your photo that you want to emphasize and carefully adjust the amount of sharpening. Play around with the sharpening level until you get your desired effect—go for small areas so you don’t overexpose large sections of your image.

Adding creative sharpness will help focus attention on certain parts of your image—allowing for more subtle effects like increased color saturation or punchy highlights. Once you get the hang of it, this trick will add excitement and interest to any photo!

Correcting Lens Distortions Effortlessly

If you want your photographs to look professional, correcting lens distortions is essential. But let's be honest: this can be a bit of a cumbersome task because you have to manually adjust each and every point. However, there is a quick and easy trick for getting perfect results with minimal effort.

What you need to do is use "perspective transformation” tools in your photo-editing software.

You can customize the photograph by making adjustments:

Select the area that needs correction Click on the four corners of the selection, or wherever the distortions are most noticeable Adjust the distortion using the onscreen controls Click "apply" when done to apply the perspective transformation Check the results - if needed, make further adjustments until you get it just right

By following these steps, you can easily and quickly eliminate any lens distortions in your photos with just a few clicks—and get stunning results every single time!

Add Visual Effects to Enhance the Image

Our tenth and final pro tip for producing amazing photos is to use visual effects to truly make them stand out. By adding blurs, light flares, or color filters, you'll take your images from just ok to outstanding!

These effects can be subtle and understated, yet make a powerful impression on the overall look of the photograph.

You should give these three effects a try:

bokeh

light flares and

color filters.

Bokeh adds an artistic blurriness in the background; light flares bring extra texture and ambience to your photo; while color filters can make it more eye-catching or add an attractive pop of color.

These visual effects are great tools for making ordinary photos extraordinary! Plus, they're relatively simple to use - so why not have some fun experimenting?

Conclusion

To wrap up, the advices shared in this article can take your photos from average to outstanding. Knowing the fundamentals of photo retouching is key, as well as identifying which techniques and approaches you prefer.

Experimenting and developing a unique style will make all the difference when creating stunning images that wow your viewers.

Armed with the right skills and tricks, you'll be able to create perfect shots that leave a lasting impression.

