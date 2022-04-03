हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
petrol price

Petrol, diesel prices increased again, rates up by Rs 8 in less than two weeks

The fuel prices have been increased by 80 paise a litre each (File photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Sunday (April 3, 2022) taking the total increase in rates in less than two weeks to Rs 8 per litre.

The fuel prices have been increased by 80 paise a litre each and this is the 11th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

In Delhi, petrol will now cost Rs 103.41 per litre as against Rs 102.61 previously. Diesel rates in the national capital have gone up from Rs 93.87 per litre to Rs 94.67.

The petrol in Mumbai will now be sold at Rs 118.41 per litre, while diesel will cost Rs 102.64 per litre. 

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are Rs 108.96 and Rs 99.04 respectively. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 113.03 and diesel is Rs 97.82.

(With agency inputs)

