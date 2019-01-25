Photographer falls, Rahul Gandhi comes to rescue - Watch

BHUBANESWAR: In a noble gesture, Congress President Rahul Ganadhi Rahul Gandhi on Friday came to the rescue of a photographer who fell down while trying to click some pictures of the Congress leader.

Rahul took just a few seconds to hurry down a couple of steps and extend a helping hand to the fallen photographer.

The man had fallen down those same steps and he hurt himself slightly as rolled over after landing on his back and then on his head. The Congress President helped the photographer to his feet by giving him support.

The incident happened at the Bhubaneswar airport. It is to be noted that Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bhubaneshwar on Friday morning to address a town hall as part of his party's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Take a look at the video: