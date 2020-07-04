Pingali Venkayya's 55th death anniversary: Know about the freedom fighter who designed the national flag

India marked the 55th death anniversary of legendary freedom fighter and the man who designed the national flag, Pingali Venkayya on July 4. Born on August 2, 1876, in Andhra Pradesh, Pingali Venkayya is also known as 'Jhanda Venkaiah'.

He had studied the flags of 30 countries before making the Indian tricolor flag. He did his research from the year 1916 to 1921 after which he designed the tricolor which got approval in the presence of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi in the Congress Committee meeting held in Vijayawada on March 31st and April 1st 1921.

He joined the British Indian Army at the age of 19 and participated in the Anglo-Boer war in Africa.

Citizens across India paid tribute to the strong freedom fighter and remembered him for his contribution to the nation.

Paying tributes to Venkayya, the Congress party said, ''We remember Indian freedom fighter, Pingali Venkayya, on his death anniversary. He designed the national flag of India and earned the moniker "Jhanda Venkaiah".