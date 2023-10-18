With the Israel-Hamas war about to enter the third week, the politics over the row has intensified. Not only across the globe but in India as well, there is a disagreement among the leaders regarding this issue. While the ruling dispensation led by BJP has supported Israel's stand against Hamas, the opposition has voiced support for Palestine. Recently, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that while India has always stood with Palestine, PM Narendra Modi's stand to support Israel is unfortunate. Now, the BJP leaders have reacted sharply to Pawar's comment.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that the gravity of the situation necessitates a unified front against terrorism, irrespective of political affiliations or personal opinions.

"I strongly deplore the irresponsible statement made by Shri Sharad Pawar Ji, in which he questioned PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's unequivocal condemnation of the recent terror attack in Israel. India has consistently stood against all forms of terrorism, both domestically and internationally. PM Modi Ji's strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Israel is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to global peace and security," said Gadkari.

He further said that it is imperative for senior politicians like Sharad Pawar to comprehend that the interest of the nation and national security should never be marred by political considerations. "National security is a paramount concern, and there should be unity and consensus when it comes to safeguarding the well-being of our nation, he said.

On the other hand, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that Pawar's comments are disturbing. "It is very disturbing when a senior leader like Sharad Pawar makes preposterous statements on India’s stand on a terror attack in Israel. The menace of terrorism has to be condemned in all forms, in any part of the world. It is a pity that a person who has been India’s Defence Minister as well as a Chief Minister many times has such a casual view on issues relating to terror," said Goyal.

He further added, "Pawar ji was a part of the same Government that shed tears on the Batla House encounter and slept while there were terror attacks on Indian soil. This rotten mindset has to stop. I hope Pawar ji at least now, thinks of the nation first."

Earlier, addressing a rally in Sunday, Pawar had said, "India never stood with anyone else. India always stood with people who originally owned the land and houses there (Palestine)... It is very unfortunate that for the first time, our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) stood with Israel, leaving the real issue over there."