Plea in Delhi High Court seeks waiver on unused phone or internet bills during COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: A petition filed in Delhi High Court on Thursday (April 30) sought a waiver on Telephone/Internet Bills “compulsorily not used” due to COVID-19 lockdown or to utilize such amount in the PM-Cares Fund.

The public interest litigation filed by a Delhi based lawyer S K Sharma through Advocate Amit Sahni sought the court's directions to be issued to all Telephone Operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) not to charge any amount for offices/shops/business houses/factories etc that remained “compulsorily closed” due to ‘lockdown’ OR for seeking directions that the amount so charged/received by such Telephone Operators/ Internet Service Providers (ISPs) for “unused period of lockdown” may be directed to be transmitted to corona relief fund initiated by Prime Minister of India.

The petitioner submitted before the court that COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone and particularly those who are not working in organized sector and having no financial back up are severely affected. It further said that there were numerous people, who might not be getting a complete salary, and many who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis.

"The shops/offices/business houses/factories and almost all commercial establishment remained closed in order to abide by the orders of the government in order to maintain social distancing during the period of lockdown," it said.

The petition stated that it had given a representation to the respondents, Telecommunication Companies and Internet Service Providers (ISPs), requesting that the Ministry of Finance be directed not to levy Goods and Service Tax (GST) on such bills.

It also submitted that citizens cannot be charged for such services, which they were compelled not to utilize while observing directions issued by state/Central governments.